There wasn’t any big promo or any launch of a new marketing campaign, but Google very quietly celebrated the 4th birthday of one of their most popular products: the Chromecast. Through the official Twitter app @madebyGoogle they announced that the streaming hardware (and standard) is now four years old and still thriving. Dongles formed the number 4 but other than that there wasn’t really any gimmick about this particular birthday. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not worth celebrating of course.

Since the launch of the streaming dongle (which also had a short-lived Google Cast phase) in July 24, 2013, they have practically revolutionized the in-home streaming market. Previously you needed expensive and complicated hardware and software that took forever assemble and get to work. Then four years ago Google thought of a product that was just plugged to your TV and then play anything from your computer or mobile device.

Since then, we’ve seen a few updates to the Chromecast from new generations to the music-focused Chromecast Audio to the more advanced ultra-premium Chromecast Ultra. We will probably see more iterations of the device, all to solidify its brand as a universal one-click solution to your streaming needs. Oh and it only costs around $35, so that’s a big deal.

However, we don’t have any major promo or any big marketing push for this 4th anniversary. Maybe they’re preparing for something huge in 2018 when the 5th birthday comes along. Meanwhile, Chromecast users, are you happy with what you have?

Cheers to 4 years of fun! Happy Birthday, #Chromecast 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HIBRGF9KUk — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 24, 2017

SOURCE: @madebygoogle