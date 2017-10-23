When a business has a “Book Online” button listed on their website or even just their business listing, it probably is a huge advantage over those that you need to call to set up an appointment. And of course, it’s easier for the business themselves to check on their bookings and which slots are still open. That’s why Google is making it easier now for businesses to sign up with a scheduling partner, all from their Google My Business account.

Well, first of all, if you don’t have a Google My Business account yet, then you definitely have to sign up. Then when you sign in and you already have an account with one of the scheduling providers, you will already see your booking button added to your listing. If you don’t yet, you’ll be prompted to add one, and you can choose from several like MindBody, Setmore, Genbook, Booksy, and more. Once you’ve enrolled with one of them, you can check back on your dashboard or listing in a few days (maybe less).

Your Google My Business dashboard will be able to tell you which of your bookings are coming from Google and how much you’re earning from those bookings. Having these numbers and data will surely help you come up with an online strategy if you don’t have one yet or revise your current one, depending on the insights and information that you get from your bookings.

The feature will be rolling out gradually to Google My Business accounts in the US. It will initially be available for selected categories only. But soon it will roll out to other kinds of businesses and in other territories as well. If you haven’t signed up yet for a listing, go to google.com/business.

SOURCE: Google