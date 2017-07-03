A few weeks ago we told you about the new Backup and Sync tool that will eventually be replacing the Google Drive for Mac/PC that we’ve been using for some time now. We didn’t have any strong opinions about it since we were waiting for the release which was supposed to have come out last June 28. But eventually, Google quietly updated their blog post to say that the release has been delayed and will be launching in the next several weeks, which is probably as vague as you can get.

Their announcement simply says that based on the “valuable feedback” that they received from users, they decided to push back the release of the tool. This is because they are making improvements to the product as per the feedback from beta testers. The G Suite product release page says the release will be by July 12, but they did say “several weeks” in the update so we’re not sure if this is something that they will be releasing anytime soon.

If you’ve forgotten what exactly the tool does, it actually saves and backups your files in the Google Drive even if it’s not inside the Google Drive folder. You just need to point it to whatever folder you want, including your desktop, documents folder, and other locations in your computer. It is recommended for consumer users while G Suite customers will be getting their own enterprise-focused solution called Drive File Stream.

By July 12, let’s see if they will be able to release Backup and Sync or if it will be indeed several weeks. Drive File Stream will be released later this year.

SOURCE: Google