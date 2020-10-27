Huawei creates the best smartphones as far as hardware is concerned but the recent US ban prevents the Chinese giant from using Google Mobile Services (GMS), which is unfortunate. For an average user, the only option out is the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Core with the accompanying suite of Google app clones which are not that seamless to use.

Installing the HMS Core can be a task in itself which makes Huawei devices like the new Mate 40 series a hard recommendation for most users. That could change with the Googlefier app, an unofficial GMS installer that makes installing Google Mobile Services on Huawei smartphones far easier than ever.

Developed by XDA senior member bender_007, the application eases the process of getting GMS and Google apps on your Huawei smartphone sans any connection to PC. All you have to do is, download and install the APK file and grant it all the required permissions. The app will then guide the user to complete the process to get HMS Core. As a recommendation, it is better to reset the phone and then proceed with this workaround, especially if you’ve used other methods to have Google services on the device.

Googlefier is going to restore the LZPlay, a GMS installer popular with Mate 30 users, and also replace the current backup. Once the instructions are followed and complete, which should take less than 10 minutes, the user can install Google Play Store and the Google apps by logging into the Google account.

It should be noted that the app for now only works with EMUI 10. In case you’ve upgraded to the EMUI 11 OS, Googlefier is not going to be any good. Hopefully, the app will be updated to support the OS in the coming weeks.