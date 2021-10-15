Samsung Galaxy foldables are no doubt the most popular in this particular category. The South Korean tech giant doesn’t really have a worthy rival but in the coming years, it may face a few challengers. While Samsung is still THE name to trust when it comes to foldable smartphones, the company should not be lax in keeping the Galaxy Z devices up-to-date. But then the latest generation models, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, are advanced in many ways.

The foldable phone duo run on the last Android 11 version. The phones may receive Android 12 in the near future. With the help of Google, Samsung is able to deliver meaning foldable phone experiences. Major features are available like Google Workspace apps and Flex mode for hands-free video calls.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G are all about split-screen multitasking. There are plenty of related features and functions available, thanks to the numerous Google apps and services available.

Google has highlighted some of the best features of the newest Galaxy Z phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is great for watching YouTube. It’s like a small laptop that you can fold and unfold. Prop the smartphone and enjoy the edge-to-edge display.

The cinematic viewing experience is one of a kind as it also allows hands-free use. Samsung is also offering free access to YouTube Premium for four months if you buy the Z Flip 3 or the Z Fold 3.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip3 can be ideal for editing as there is a built-in video editor which is ideal for YouTube Shorts. Just open the YouTube app to record, edit, and upload. The 5G connectivity is also an advantage as you can upload and download really fast.

Video calls over Google Duo are allowed. You can use the Flex mode to stay in the screen while staying hands-free. For those who like to work anywhere, you can take advantage of Google Workspace and split-screen multitasking.

Google adds a number of special apps like Chrome, Calendar, Google Duo, and Gmail. They can be easily accessed with the Edge panel. Choose up to three apps you want or need to use at once in one screen.

Samsung offers access to millions of Google Play Store apps. You can enjoy most of the game with the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate especially on the Galaxy Z Fold3. Play Points are also offered which you can eventually redeem for special items or convert to Play Credit. There is also the Play Pass that lets you enjoy ad-free games and apps, as well as, in-app purchases.



Augmented reality can be experienced with the Galaxy Z Flip3 AR features. You can use them with some specialized apps like Live View in Google Maps and Google Lens.