There is no stopping Google from working on products and services that are important to many people. It’s not just focused on the Android community but also things that concern schooling, work, businesses, and productivity. In the latter part of 2020, it has officially rebranded G Suite to Google Workspace. It is meant to elevate many categories like learning with the Google Workspace for Education. An update released in March delivered Google Assistant and other integrations. Google Workspace also got extension on “unlimited” docs space until 2022.

The latest from Google is that it’s opening Google Workspace for everyone now. It’s not just for the students and the employees. Anyone can take advantage of Google Workspace.

Google’s vision for Google Workspace is an integrated experience for everyone. It includes many different apps from Gmail, Chat, Google Drive, Calendar, Sheets, Docs, and Google Meet among others. The suite of apps are used by millions of people that have Google account.

Staying connected with everyone is much easier. It can be more organized with Google Workspace as you can share ideas and keep track of everything in one place. Workspace also brings smart suggestions and a smart canvas. The suite is safe, secure, and private as Google promised.

The integrated experience can be enabled by simply turning on Google Chat. Start a Room in Google Chat to start collaborating with other people. Eventually, Rooms will be called Spaces for a more streamlined user interface. Expect new features like presence indicators, custom statuses, in-line topic threading, and a collapsible view.

Google has also introduced Google Workspace Individual. It’s an easy-to-use solution that can help people run, grow, and protect a business. It’s a Google Workspace subscription offering that requires minimal fee but delivers professionally business-related features and services.

This includes personalized email marketing, smart booking services, and professional video meetings among others. Workspace Individual is initially available in key markets like the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and Australia.