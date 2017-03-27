Google is working on something new that people might say is just another social app. The company rolled out the Duo and Allo after almost a year since they were introduced at the Google I/O 2016. Now that a new conference is about to open, we know Google may try again and see if a new social media network will finally make it big. You see, the search giant isn’t exactly successful in this this area as it needs to compete with Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

There is still hope for Google in this area. This new app in the works is said to be ideal for a small group of people who want to edit photos together. In the said app, they can organize the photos according to their preferences. It’s something like a combination of Path and Snapchat if we are too look at the filters and some imaging features.

Google has confirmed this app without giving any further details. We were told that it’s only an experiment. It’s only one of the many apps they are working on. We’re guessing this one will be unveiled at the conference in May and then released later in the year or early in 2018.

The idea is that the app will be known as a collaborative social photo app. Anyone is encouraged to share photos in groups and then any member can edit or tag them. Google may also incorporate Google Photos and image search depending on the needs and wants of the users.

VIA: TechCrunch