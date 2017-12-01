Dealing with ads, especially with free apps, is already par for the course for Android users. But what’s even more annoying us when they show up in places where they shouldn’t be, like locked screens. Users have complained about things like these, but now finally, Google is cracking down on apps that are technically not lock screen apps but seem to be monetizing on lock screen ads. It’s been a few years since these ads started appearing so it’s about time Google does something about it to protect its users.

Basically, the policy change states that apps cannot have ads or features that monetize the locked screen of a device. The only way they can do that is if the “exclusive purpose” of their app is that of a lock screen. If you download a lock screen app, then Google assumes you know what you’re getting into. But if you’re a photo editor, a file explorer, or a game, then Google has the right to remove your app if you violate that policy.

GO Apps and Cheetah Mobile are just two of the app publishers that are notorious not just for using lock screen ads but also mining data from those who install their apps. At least with this new policy, they will either have to adhere to it or Google will unpublish their apps if they refuse to follow.

But whether or not Google will strictly enforce the policy remains to be seen. They sometimes let some app publishers get away with violations while at times, they are also unerringly strict in removing apps even though the publisher may have valid reasons. For this one though, let’s hope they do enforce it.

VIA: Android Police