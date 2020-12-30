When it comes to looking for short-form videos, most of us will probably search for it on the platform itself, like Instagram or TikTok. But soon you might be able to use Google as well to search for hashtags or specific kinds of videos. The tech giant is reportedly testing a new feature that will include videos from the two aforementioned platforms in their own dedicated carousel in the Google Search or mobile app. You may not even need to go out of the app to view said videos, which is of course good news for Google or for those who don’t have the apps installed.

Tech Crunch shares that the Short Videos carousel has actually been around but it only aggregated content from Google’s own short-form video experiment called Tangi, TikTok competitor Trell (available in India), and of course, YouTube. The latter has also been trying out short-form videos lately although it’s still more on the experimental stage. Actually, Google has also been trying out Stories-like feature on its Google Search app but it’s more about videos created by publishing partners like Forbes, USA Today, Vice, Now This, Bustle, etc.

But now, they’re also testing out aggregating content from Instagram and TikTok, arguably the two most popular short-form video platforms right now. The purpose, aside from making it easier for users, is to keep users in the Google app. It doesn’t seem to appear for all search results but if you try out the term “packer” and you scroll way down the search results, you’ll see the Short Videos carousel. It’s after the Knowledge Base box, scores, Top Stories, Twitter results, Top Results, Images, Videos, etc.

We don’t know if they will be changing the placement of the carousel later on but right now, you’ll have to scroll way down. Tapping on the videos will lead you to the web version of Instagram or TikTok and not the app itself, even if it’s installed in your device. After you’ve finished watching the short-form videos, you just tap the back arrow and you’ll get back to the search results. This way, you don’t have to switch to another app to watch the content.

There’s no official word from Google but a representative said that it’s still a limited, early-stage feature being tested out in selected mobile devices. You can test it out on the mobile app or on the mobile web, if you’re included in the pilot program.