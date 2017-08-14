You would think that this is a straightforward feature that you would expect on Android – that if you have a Bluetooth headset paired with your smartphone, the ringtone you set up on your device would play on the headset when someone calls you up. But this features is sadly not available in any iteration of Android up to the current version. Android O will be the first Android version to carry this feature.

The feature for “in-band ringtones” is one that has been requested for a while now and a lot of Android users have been complaining about the lack of it. XDA has recently discovered in the Android 8.0 (O) Developer Preview that this option is now available to toggle on, in the same menu in Developer Options where you would find audio codec options.

This means that when this option is toggled, whatever ringtone you have set up on your smartphone will be played on your Bluetooth headset when your phone is ringing. Pretty simple, really. But it has taken a long time for Google to actually implement such a feature that has been supported by iOS for quite a while now.

It’s good that Google is finally catching up to these small Bluetooth-related complaints and incorporating them into Android O. Watch out for more features to be revealed even as the big launch date for the new Android version slowly approaches.

SOURCE: XDA