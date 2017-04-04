Rabbit-hole. That’s what the whole Internet actually is. Every corner of the web, you are sure to be sucked into a never-ending hole that will have you browsing, swiping, and clicking forever. You visit one website or social network and before you know it, a few hours have passed. It’s the same for both adults and children who seem to be entrapped by the world wide web.

Google doesn’t care much that you spend more hours searching or using its many products and services. The tech giant cares more how the kids are doing. Because of this, Google WiFi has a new feature that lets the parents and guardians pause the internet on schedule. It should be automatic so when it’s bedtime, dinner, or homework time, kids can’t have access to the internet.

This is something most parents we know will love. Discipling children can be quite a challenge. It can be difficult to get them away from the screen but try turning off the WiFi and we guarantee you they will stop and start whining.

Honestly, Scheduled Pause is something even the parents could and should use. Admit it, you too can’t be away from your phone. Maybe this feature is more for you than for the kiddos?

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)