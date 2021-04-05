It’s not really news to Google WiFi users that the app that they have previously been using to manage their network will be discontinued soon. But now Google wants to remind them that the end is near as the Google Wifi app will be deprecated by June 2021 and that users should switch over to the Google Home app to be able to configure and manage the mesh network. While the functionality of the Google Home app wasn’t as good as the Wifi app, they have now managed to make it more useful and convenient.

Back in 2019, when Google launched the Nest Wifi system, it was configured through the Google Home app instead of the Google Wifi app which was previously used by Google Wifi users. But at that time, it was still pretty basic and only had some of the features that the multi-node wifi system supported. If you needed to do something more complex, you would still have to go to the Google Wifi app.

Now Google is confident enough about the features on Google Home. When you migrate to the new app, they say you’ll get improved video conferencing on Google Meet and even Zoom, better insights about your network, and support for Google Assistant in controlling your WiFi connections like pausing them or running speed tests. Google Home is already the place where you can configure and control your devices like smart speakers, Android TV, etc.

Starting May 25, 2021, Google Wifi users will only be able to add new devices, modify, expand, or create networks through the Google Home app and not the Google Wifi app anymore. You can still use the latter for viewing the status of your WiFi network and the devices connected to it. But by June 2021, the app will no longer be in the app stores and support will stop as well. Users will be asked to totally migrate to the Google Home app.

Migrating is simple. Go to the Google Home app, tap the plus icon and then tap Import Google Wifi network. You then have to choose a home, confirm your WiFi network, and then follow the succeeding instructions. Users that have admin privileges in Google Wifi will not be carried over so they have to be added to the Google Home app home members.