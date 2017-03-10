Shopping for other people in another country is now possible on the Google Store. Yup, you read that right. You can shop for your family and friends even if you’re on the other side of the world. Well, it’s not really available in all countries but only in select regions–at least for now. Google is showing a Country Picker where you can check shipping information. It still varies by Google Store and product availability per country so you need to see first if what you want to give is available.

At first, some people thought this was a bug that the country picker shows the service isn’t available yet in the country. It’s not in some areas but just see and choose if you can access the Google Store where you are. It’s definitely available in the United States, Canada, and some countries in Europe and the Asia Pacific. Google Store is operating in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and Taiwan in Asia Pacific. In Europe, it’s also ready in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and United Kingdom.

The idea is you can start shopping for other people if you have the correct shipping address in the country of your choice. You need to check first if the product is available. If you have a US Google account, you can easily shop for items even in other countries.

Check out Google Store and see if you can start shopping for your loved ones abroad.

SOURCE: Google