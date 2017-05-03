If you’re the type of person who always likes changing your device’s wallpapers or if you want to but you don’t have the time, then a wallpaper app which can do it for you should be your best friend. The Google Wallpaper app is one such friend, and with its latest major update, it brings a lot more ready-made wallpapers from various sources like Google Earth, Google+, etc. And if you’re already on Nougat, there are some special features that only the Android N nation can enjoy.

While you can only do so much updating with a wallpaper app, it’s still considered a major update since it brings a large new collection of wallpapers that can decorate your smartphone. The app was previously available initially for Google Pixel devices but can now be used and is ready made for all Android devices running on 4.1 and higher. It will bring you a new wallpaper every day, depending on what category you chose.

Those who are already on Android Nougat have some special exclusive features. You can set a different wallpaper for the lock screen and home screen. Of course some devices can actually do that already, but if you’re using this app, then it will only be able to do so on Nougat device. The update also brings some usual bug fixes and improvements.

You can download Google Wallpaper from the Google Play Store for free if you don’t have it yet or you can update to the latest version if you already have it.

VIA: SlashGear