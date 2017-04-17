We’re still not sure about what the plans are for Google Voice but it’s still alive and kicking. One of the things that people find useful in this service is the call recording feature, which apparently they also don’t know what to do with. They removed it at first and then recently brought it back with an update last month. But for the past two weeks, users have been complaining that there were problems with recording their voice calls. The good news is that it seems to have been fixed as of now.

The problems that users were experiencing while using the voice recording feature of Google Voice were varied and there were a lot. But more importantly, some of the recordings done during that period may have actually disappeared, which is a pretty big problem for those who are dependent on this feature. But after a couple of weeks, it seems to have already been resolved, although we’re not even sure what caused it in the first place.

Google did not make an official announcement about the incident. But in one of their responses to a post complaining about the issue, they acknowledged that they were able to resolve the issue already and that the voice recording feature should be working properly already. Their engineers are still looking into why it was acting up and they are also looking into the recordings that may have disappeared during this time.

You can check if your recordings are still intact by going to the overflow menu, open Legacy Google Voice, and then select Recorded Calls from the More section. If any of your recordings are missing, then you’d have to wait for more news from Google to see if they will be able to resolve it and bring them back.

VIA: Android Police