A couple of weeks ago we told you that Google seems to be bringing a major update to Google Voice since they had a banner on the website saying, “The New Google Voice Is Here”. Well, it actually finally is here, as it unveiled its new look with its first overhaul in years. Those who are still using the service to send text messages and make calls and receive voicemails will now have a pleasant surprise when they update their Android app and view the web app itself.

Of course the first thing you’ll see is that the look and the UI are now more streamlined, with a “cleaner, more intuitive design.” It’s actually pretty simple and common sense come to think of it, but it wasn’t there before. Your inbox now has been organized into three separate tabs for text messages, calls, and voicemails. Obviously, it makes it easier for you to go through whatever it is you need to go through when on your Voice app.

Conversations are of course in one continuous thread for each of your contacts. You can also now have group messages, which seems like where most people hang out these days. Support for photo MMS has also been added in this update. Soon, voicemail transcription for Spanish will also be added as well as more accuracy improvements.

Google says they will be bringing more regular updates to Google Voice over the next few months. You can update your Android app through its Google Play page.

