We talked about this new feature of the Google Arts & Culture app that allows you to see which works of art around the world will match the selfie that you take in-app. Some found it cute and silly, but if you really think about it, it’s a clever way for Google to push this app that may have already been forgotten but is actually very useful for those who want to get into art. And based on their official press release about the feature, that’s exactly what they had in mind.

Aside from talking about the art-matching new feature of the app, Google also talked about some of the most-visited works of art that people got to explore while looking at their matched selfies. This includes works from museums in Paris, Boston, Mexico, Barcelona, India, etc. It’s a pretty clever way to get people to visit these online museums and actually see that there’s more to portrait art than just the Mona Lisa and that there’s so much to actually see in the Google Arts & Culture app.

If you missed what we’re talking about, the app lets you take a selfie and based on your pose and some features of your face, it will then give you several matches as to which works of art around the world are closest to your image. People are having fun posting on their social media about the paintings that closely resembled them, well, at least according to Google’s algorithm.

Google says their software engineers are continuously exploring different ways to connect people to art and culture. This selfie feature is a pretty creative way of doing so, and hopefully, people get to explore the app more because of this.

