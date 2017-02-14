Scanning apps already installed is possible with the Verify Apps framework. Google launched this a few years ago to ensure mobile security and checking of apps for any malware. Verify Apps allows scanning of apps regularly. It’s one helpful function but just recently, Google made an update that lets you see the recently scanned apps so you will know the latest activities of the feature.

In case you’re wondering, the Verify Apps menu isn’t easily seen. It’s located deep in the settings. Check Google> Security> Verify Apps. If you don’t see it, that means your software isn’t updated to the latest version. Either that or your Android phone is really old.

The previous version only has few toggles. You can find them in the main Google security menu but this time, you can see them under Verify Apps plus information about the apps scanned and the last time check was made.

We don’t know when this update was released exactly but some people are saying it was also part of the most recent Google Play Services update. It’s not a major update and not all builds are receiving it. We just want to let you know that there is such so don’t be surprised if and when you see some changes on your Android device. It’s not a bug but rather a real tweak.

