The rumors and the leaks were true: the new Nest Mini is something you can mount on your wall and comes with better sound quality and an upgraded Google Assistant experience. It is one of the new devices unveiled at the Pixel event earlier and is an upgraded version of the original Google Home Mini. Aside from the rebranding, it has also been re-engineered to make it better in terms of both design, audio quality, and of course, the all-important Google Assistant features.

Google is boasting that the Nest Mini is able to give you twice the bass power of its predecessor with 60-100Hz at max volume. It will also be able to dynamically adjust its volume depending on the background noise at the moment so you can listen to your music, podcast, and audiobooks comfortable no matter what’s happening there in your area. And when you’re listening to something and your hand gets close to the device, LED lights will light up so you know where you can tap to adjust the volume.

Google Assistant has also been updated since the Nest Mini is smarter and faster. It now has a machine learning chip that has up to one TeraOPS of processing power so that some of your Google Assistant experiences are on the device instead of being sent to servers. Well, at least if you live in the U.S. The device can learn your most-used commands and is able to process it locally so it can respond and give you answers faster.

The Nest Mini now has wall mounting capabilities if you want to save space and incorporate it into your decor. Even the materials used are now more eco-friendly as the fabric covering is made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. The external enclosure is also made from 35% post-consumer recycled plastic. You’ll also now be able to connect your device to other Nest speakers and use stream transfer to move audio from one room to another.

You’ll be able to get the Nest Mini in Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and Sky. You can start pre-ordering it through the Google Store for $49. It will be available at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart starting October 22.