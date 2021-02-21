While Google and Apple have been fierce rivals in the tech sphere for years, we’ve also seen them play sort of nice the past few years, at least when it comes to Apple apps on Google devices. The latest thing where we’re seeing the two work on is making Apple TV available on the new Chromecast with Google TV. This means those who have this device will be able to watch Apple TV shows and movies on their TV, with more Google devices coming soon.

Users of the newly released Chromecast with Google TV will now be able to add Apple TV to the apps they can access on their TV. You will be able to access it by navigating to the Apps tab or going to the apps row in the For You tab. Apple TV will also soon be available on other Google TV devices like Google TVs from Sony and TCL as well as the other Android TV-powered devices that they will be releasing in the next few months.

If you have an Apple TV+ subscription, you’ll be able to have access to watch the original shows, movies, and documentaries that are part of their library, including The Morning Show, Ted Lasso, Servant, and other shows and movie that they’ll be releasing later on. You’ll also have access to all the movies and shows that you’ve purchased from Apple. You’ll see personalized and curated recommendations and Apple TV channels.

You can use Google Assistant, specifically voice commands, to open the Apple TV app or play a specific title from the platform. You can also add Apple Originals to your Watchlist so you can watch them later on. These features are available for Google TV users in the U.S. but will soon roll out globally as well. Chromecast with Google TV lets you stream video up to 4K HDR at 60 frames per second so you should be able to watch Apple TV videos in that.

The Apple TV app is now available on Chromecast with Google TV. They will also roll out to Sony and TCL Google TVs later on although no timetable was specified.