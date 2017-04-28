As more and more people get into the groove of traveling, whether it’s for business or for pleasure, apps that cater to this market will continue to evolve. Google Trips was launched last year for the purpose of making it easier to manage and keep track of your reservations and itinerary in just one place and automatically through emails. The latest update to the app adds even more things including manually updating your reservations, pulling in bus/train schedules and also sharing itineraries with your travel mates.

One of the great things about this app is that you don’t need to manually input your plane, hotel, and other reservations as it pulls information from email confirmations. But sometimes, you actually need to manually edit or add some information. The update now lets you do so even if you don’t have email confirmations, just by pressing the “+” button in the bottom right corner, entering the major details of what you want to add, and then Trips will fill out the rest.

Another new feature within the app is adding bus and train schedules and reservations (if any). There are legs in your trip that are done not on a plane, and so Trips will now be able to pull your past and upcoming train and bus reservations as well. In case you’re traveling with others, you can also now share your itinerary for a certain trip and they will receive an email with all the details and it will also be added to their app, if they have it installed in their device.

While there are a lot of travel apps out there, if you’re a fan of the whole Google eco-system, this might be the best option for you. If you already have Google Trips, update it now and if you don’t yet, download it for free.

SOURCE: Google