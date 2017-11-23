For years now, Google Translate makes it possible for us to work on stories written in a different language. In this day and age, we have no reason not to get our message across or understand people even if they’re from a different country or culture. We attribute thanks to intelligent solutions such as Google Translate that allows people from all over the world to understand one other. We have no reason now to say we don’t speak this or that language because Google helps translate words, sentences, phrases, or sometimes a whole document.

It’s been over a decade since Google started doing translations. There are still limits and not all languages in the world are included. In areas like music, Google Translate can be used to translate a non-English song to English or vice versa. Copy-pasting lyrics on the Google Translate box is one idea because you can at least read what the words mean.

Translation isn’t always perfect but at least you can get the context of the content of a particular song. There are still rooms for improvement and to kickstart the efforts, the tech giant is launching Translate Tour that will feature Vita Bergen, a Swedish indie pop group, singing their single “Tänd Ljusen” in English, French, and Spanish using Google Translate. Three separate gigs will be held in London, Paris, and Madrid where the band will sing their songs.

The Google Translate team also wants to help up and coming bands to reach the international level. Hopefully, Google Translate will be every musician or audiophile’s go to translation service especially now that Google Neural Machine Translation is being used. This enables Google to translate full sentences at once. It’s not word per word or phrases but a whole sentence. What’s good about this change is you can choose the closest translation and the machine itself knows what to adjust especially if we’re talking about grammar.

Watch the YouTube livestream.

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)