Google Translate is one of our favorite Google products ever. It’s one of the most intelligent too although translations may not be 100% accurate all the time. People can now understand or at least get a grasp of what someone has written in a different language. More often than not, we rely on news, information, and early leaks even if they are set in German, Spanish, Chinese, or Japanese. Just about any language written and spoken in the world, Google can translate.

This Google Translate service has gotten smarter over the years. It has learned to adapt Neural Machine Translation technology, has gotten more languages, has allowed in-app translation, and has even expanded to Android Wear. We know more enhancements will be added but we’re more interested with the visual translator that is now available in Japanese.

When you’re in Japan, it can be difficult to go around because most of the signs are in Japanese. English translations can be limited at times but good news, Word Lens can now understand Japanese. The feature used to be available in several languages like Finnish, Indonesian, Swedish, and Ukranian among others. Arabic was added a couple of years ago and right then we knew other languages written in symbols or are non-alphabetic will soon follow.

Word Lens in Japanese will make things easier for tourists in Japan. It won’t be as confusing anymore. Just use your phone, focus the camera on a sign, and Google will immediately show you the translation. It’s the snap-save-translate action that will make this very convenient to everyone.

Download Google Translate from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: The Keyword (Google)