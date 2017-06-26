In case you didn’t know it yet, ever since Gmail came into the market, Google had the ability to scan through your emails in order to serve you targeted ads for the free service that they give you. Of course you had the option to turn that off (which apparently some people don’t know about). But now it looks like they will be stopping this ad-targeting practice, at least when it comes to just scanning through your emails.

In a blog post, Google said that they are closely aligning G Suite Gmail and consumer Gmail, at least in terms of scanning emails for the aforementioned ad-targeting purposes. That’s because the former actually don’t get their emails read by Google while the latter does. This is probably because as the post says, G Suite has more than doubled in the past year, with more than 3 million paying companies using Gmail.

But that doesn’t mean that your free Gmail service will no longer have ads. As long as you are signed in to your Google account, they can parse through your search history, YouTube browsing, Chrome activities, etc. You can always disable ad personalization though in your settings, if you’re wary about them going through your online activities to serve you ads that may be of interest or benefit to you.

Some industry experts are saying that this is part of Google’s bid to get more and retain corporate clients to use their cloud services, in the midst of heavy competition from Amazon and Microsoft. This is because companies have a general confusion over the business tactics of the company, even though G Suite has always been and will continue to be ad-free.

SOURCE: Google