The Android community is very well familiar with most things Android. The latter, as we all know, is an open-source platform that has been making our digital lives easier since 2008. It’s been almost a decade since Google introduced the ecosystem that would change the lives of many people. At the moment, there are more than two billion active Android devices from all over the world.

From just one manufacturer and one carrier, there are now dozens to hundreds of OEMs launching Android phones left and right. It is quite challenging to keep track of them and sadly, there is a huge number of units that are not secure.

We’ve reported numerous times Android phones being compromised. It is a known fact that Android isn’t exactly free from attacks but a number of groups and the Android team are doing their best to keep the system safe, stable, and secure. For one, Google has started to provide regular updates and security patches. There may still be delays but Google has also begun providing certification for Android devices. This step will make sure that consumers have secure and stable mobile experiences.

Google is closely working with OEMs to do compatibility tests to ensure that each device follows the Android security and permissions model set by the tech giant. Hundreds of tests are needed to verify the Google apps that are pre-installed on each unit. Doing this also makes sure the apps found on the Play Store are properly installed or are working.

Any Android device can be “Certified”. Certified devices must have Google Play Protect to bring important security features. This includes automatic scanning of the device for malware. This move by Google officially brings manufacturers certifications for their devices. Those licensed manufacturers especially will greatly benefit from this because it can make shopping for a new Android device easier.

Just check if a unit is certified for a worry-free mobile experience all the time. Make sure you look for the Play Protect logo.

SOURCE: Google India Blog