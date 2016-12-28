Usually, we are not able to predict when Google will roll out their monthly security bulletins. But there are times when information reaches us this way, through an unintended advanced release information, and it seems that the mothership will be releasing the January patch next week.

By January 3, Google be pushing out this month’s security patch for Android as build NMF26U. This information comes via Verizon’s software support sites for the Pixel and Pixel XL. It looks like the update will be small in size, considering that the December patch was large.

Keeping security up to date on the Pixel phones is one of Google’s top priorities, so expect this update to roll out to the Pixels first. Hopefully, the supported Nexus phones will be next to receive the update and then the manufacturers can start incorporating this update to their own software.

SOURCE: Droid Life