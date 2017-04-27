Google may not exactly be the best in hardware but the tech giant is trying to deliver. While waiting for the next Pixel phones or the next-gen Google Home, here is a new pair of wireless headphones that offers ANC. This Active Noise Control is simply noise cancellation that allows any user to listen to their favorite songs in peace even if the surrounding environment is noisy.

The Bluetooth-connected headphones include the following features: ANC Button, ANC Indicator Light, MFB Multi-Function Button, Volume Rocker / Next and Previous Track, Micro-USB Charging Port, Charging Indicator Light, Power Button, and a 3.5mm Audio Jack. The presence of the latter is surprising because the pair is already wireless.

Google hasn’t scheduled an official announcement or press event yet but this is a real product with model number GID5B as documented. Out of the box, it will come with a quick start guide and a carrying pouch. This one seems bulky but we’re expecting audio quality will be very high.

We’re interested in the user manual as it features images of Apple products such as the iPod, iPhone, and iPad. We’re assuming this one will be another ideal pair of wireless headphones for the latest Apple products that don’t have a headphone jack. Note that these information popped up on the FCC site which tells us the accessory will be out in the coming weeks.

VIA: SlashGear