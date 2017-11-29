So you get all the security software for your phone so that hackers can’t snoop into your phone and steal your data, but you still can’t protect yourself from analog data thieves. By that we mean those who look over your shoulder to get a peek at what you’re looking at or typing. Google might have just the thing to protect you from that.

Those who look over your shoulder to look at your screen might not mean any harm, or they might. You may just be browsing, or you could be typing the password to your bank account. In any case, you would want protection from that, if there is any available. Check out the demo video below.

The technology being proposed by Hee Jung Ryu and Florian Schroff mixes facial recognition technology and AI to protect you from people who peek at your screen over your shoulder. The facial recognition here will recognize faces – and gazes – that are not yours, and basically protect you from that.

The technology here will be presented at NIPS 2017 at the Long Beach Convention Center, a conference regarding neural information systems. We’re actually hoping that the technology gets solidified, as the concept still has a ways to go to being fully developed. Coming soon to Pixel phones, and then Android phones, soon, we hope.

