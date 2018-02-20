We’re not saying Google is playing favorites but India has its own mobile payment service. First introduced back in September as a new payments app, the service has now received utility bills payments as promised. Paying for your bills can be made easier with Tez because for one, you don’t have to go to any payment center and line up to pay. No need to queue. Just downlad Tez, setup an account, enter card or bank details, and then add your utilities to be paid.

Paying bills are made easier. You only need to enter a new biller once to start and then future payment experience will be done in a few seconds. Within the Tez app, you can see the billers supported in India. Make sure you have the correct account number so adding can be done swiftly. Tez may even inform you if a new bill to be paid has arrived. Even if you have multiple bills and accounts to settle, you can manage them all with Tez.

The Tez team has managed to add and support over 80 billers. The list includes gas, water, DTH recharge, national and state electricity providers, and etc. Most metros and states in India are supported. To make things more convenient, Tez adds the Bharat BillPay system.

To celebrate the launch, Tez is giving a scratch card that may make the user ₹1000 richer. You’ll get the card for every new biller added and paid.

SOURCE: Google