While you can do reverse image search on your desktop browser, we would of course like a properly working mobile image search. While it is not officially available yet, it seems that Google is testing out a new feature that would let you search the web not with words but with an image. They will also be bringing other image features soon on the Google app, but all these aren’t yet available even on the recently released beta version, but may be in the A/B testing phase.

You can actually search with images from your mobile device through the Screen search feature, previously available on Google Now on Tap and also with Google Assistant for those whose devices are compatible. But the process wasn’t that easy so there is a need for a dedicated app or even a special section in the Google app. It seems they’re testing out for the upcoming version 6.14 an image search feature found within the Google app’s navigation menu.

When you tap Visual Search section from the menu, it will launch a new interface that has a camera view and a bottom bar to instruct you to tap on any part of the image that you want to search. You will then see a carousel of search suggestions using a card-like format with a cover image. When you tap on it, you will see the full search results.

Aside from this, the save section will also be added to the navigation menu and here you will find tabs for Saved Items and Tags as well. However, unless you’re part of the A/B testing group, you won’t be able to see this feature yet.

VIA: 9 to 5 Google