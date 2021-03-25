While you probably have a system already for remembering things, whether analog or digital, we’re always on the lookout for tools or features that would make it easier. Google Assistant is a good tool to help take note of things but it looks like Google is testing out a new feature to add to that to make it more convenient. Strings were spotted last year for something called “Assistant Memory” that can help you “save and find your stuff” and now we may have more details.

XDA Developers first spotted the strings in October of 2020 but with the latest update for the Google app, there are now more details on what the feature will bring if it gets released to the public. Basically, it seems like a combination of Google Keep, Pinterest, Evernote, and other productivity apps but powered by Google Assistant. Basically, you can ask your AI assistant to remember something important or save something you need later on and it will create a file or card in your Memory.

You will be able to save notes, photos, screenshots, links, and then organize them in various labels. Everything will be saved in a memory list so you can access them easily all in one place. Once it has served its purpose, you can trash it to avoid clutter but you can also restore it if you realize you still need it. You can save “real world” things like objects, posters, handwritten notes so you can look back on them when you need it. You can also save things from Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, Sites, and other Google apps.

You can also do things like add a location to a photo you’re saving so it will show up on Maps and add an Assistant Memory shortcut to your Home Screen. Based on screenshots when the feature is “forced”, there are tutorials on how to start saving memories, either through a verbal Google Assistant command or by adding them manually. The UI seems pretty confusing at this time but it’s something that can be improved.

The Assistant Memory is still marked as a “dogfood” feature meaning it’s still being tested internally. This means only whitelisted Google accounts will be able to access it. We’ll most likely get updates once this goes to beta.