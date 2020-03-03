Android 10 brought a universal dark theme to your device (well if you’ve updated already) as it was one of the most requested things for users who want to save their retinas from all the white space. However, there are times when you want to toggle the dark mode for individual apps and not rely on when your phone has dark mode enabled. Google seems to be testing out just that for the Google Play Store as there is a new Theme setting to enable you to switch between different light modes.

Android Police shares the new theme settings that they have spotted on the Google Play Store. Basically, it will let you switch between light, dark, and automatic modes, regardless of what your phone’s universal theme is. This means you can have your Play Store in dark mode all the time even when your phone is in regular mode or you can light it up even if your smartphone’s universal toggle is on for the dark theme.

What we don’t know yet though is this toggle will also let devices running on Android 9 Pie or older to have access to the dark theme. Since this seems to be a server-side update and not everyone is receiving it yet, we don’t know yet if you’ll be able to enable it on devices not running on Android 10. Plus, all those reporting on seeing the toggle seem to be running n Android 10 already.

The Google Play Store update doesn’t seem to bring anything else other than the dark theme toggle. While it won’t be a big deal for a lot of users, those looking at dark themes to save their battery juice or to lessen the strain on their eyes and to do it regardless of the system default will definitely find it useful.

There’s no APK version yet for this Google Play Store update so you’ll just have to wait until it gets to you. In the meantime, if you’re already on Android 10, just be satisfied with the universal dark theme toggle.