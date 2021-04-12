It’s not anymore a surprise when Google decides to shut down an app since they have a history of killing their own products. There’s even a website called Killed by Google, if you’re interested. But it looks like something new will be joining that graveyard soon. Apparently, they are sunsetting the Google Shopping app soon as spotted in code and as confirmed by a Google spokesperson. Google is now telling users to go and use the Shopping tab or the website shopping.google.com.

The folks at XDA Developers initially spotted the strings and codes in version 59 of the Google Shopping app that seemed to indicated it was not long for this world. The words “sunset” appeared in several codes which will appear on messages to the user explaining that it will no longer be available. There is also a fragment called “AppSunsetFragment” that will open when you use the app. It’s still not appearing now so they may still be preparing for it.

A Google spokesperson has said that they are indeed shutting the Shopping app down but users will still be able to access it through June. But they emphasized that all of the functionalities found there are available in the web Shopping tab and they will be building more features within there and other Google surfaces which includes the Google app. They will also keep shopping.google.com active so everything will be browser based now.

If you’re not familiar with the Google Shopping app, it’s basically where you can access thousands of online stores within just one app. You can buy them through your Google account and have it delivered to where you are. If you go to shopping.google.com or the Shopping tab on Google.com, you will be able to do the same. You can see different categories like Electronics, Home Decor, Kitchen and Dining, and even a section “Inspired by your browsing”.

While Google says the app will still be available until June, some users are seeing the “something went wrong” message when they open their app. So maybe they should just get used to going to the Shopping tab as early as now.