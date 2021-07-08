Google has always been known to be all about creating more options for consumers especially in mobile technology. The Android system is a perfect example but since it already has a very far and wide audience, it can’t be helped that many will question or complain about how it is working and is being managed. There will always be questions on customization, privacy, security, and premium among others. Zeroing in on the Google Play Store, the Android app store has been helpful not only to the mobile consumers but also to developers.

Google reminds the public the Play Store isn’t really limited. The tech giant is allowing users to get apps from a third-party of rival store or even from the website of a developer. This has been set it place but apparently, not many people know about this.

In a recent blog post, Google has responded to an issue where a group of state attorneys general in the United States are filing a lawsuit. According to Google, the lawsuit is “attacking a system that provides more openness and choice than others.” The complaints are out there in about 36 states, saying there are Play Store abuses happening.

Google noted that it is similar to what Epic Games filed last year. If you may remember, Epic Games sued not only Google but also Apple. Google planned to bring a motion to dismiss Epic Games antitrust complaint.

The search giant said the “complaint limits its definition of the app marketplace to Android devices only”. The lawsuit is also said to ignore the competition Google is facing from other platforms like Apple.

Google has provided alternatives apart from the Play Store and despite the touch competition. The company reiterated: Choice has always been a core tenet of Android. It also reminded the public that carriers and OEMs can always preload competing app stores like the Galaxy Store and the Amazon Appstore. Users can download the apps from app stores and they are also allowed to “sideload” apps. Example: Fortnite.

While all these are true, Google still isn’t clear of the allegations regarding ant-competitive practices. Other app stores are still left at a disadvantage but then Google has been helping more developers succeed, earning millions to billions of dollars through Google Play. With this system, Google was also able to help create about two million new jobs in the US in 2020.

Google still receives a 30% cut for app and in-app purchases. Epic Games finally questioned it. Other developers then followed. Google may be used to lawsuits like this. Let’s wait and see how the story goes.