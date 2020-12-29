When you head to Google Store, you probably are looking for Google hardware that you’re planning on buying (or you just want to look at them or something). But now it looks like Google wants to remind people that they also have paid subscriptions in different categories that you may want to check out. Google Store now has a new section called Subscriptions where you will see all their available products in terms of premium content, cloud storage, security features, etc.

When you head to Google Store now, you’ll see a new section for Subscriptions, right next to Pixel, Nest, Stadia, and Pixelbook. It has replaced the Accessories section although you can probably still search for items under that. Google is now making their subscriptions more prominent by adding this section so you can see in just one place what are your options if you want to upgrade to paying services from Google.

The Subscriptions page is divided into four categories: Shows & Music, Gaming, Storage & Security, and Phone Plan. Under Shows & Music, you of course have what may be the most popular Google paid subscriptions: YouTube TV (available only in the U.S), YouTube Premium which already includes YouTube Music, or just YouTube Music Premium. Under Gaming you have Stadia Pro which lets you access games on whatever device you have and Google Play Pass which brings you unlimited Android games without ads and unlocks in-app purchases.

Storage and Security has two products. Google One is of course the extra cloud storage service of Google which will probably become more important once Google Photos stops becoming “unlimited”. Nest Aware is a security platform for Google Nest devices. They actually revamped this a few months ago so you don’t pay per device anymore. Lastly, under Phone Plans, you have Google Fi MVNQ.

Most of these paid offerings are of course promoting that they will work best with Google hardware. They name various Google products in the descriptions so it will circle back to the original hardware offerings of Google Store.