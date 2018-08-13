Wait, summer is over? Students, sorry to say it, but your days of lounging around with nothing to do but binge Netflix or go on vacations is all but over. One sure sign of this is that a lot of brands are now doing back-to-school sales for their products that will thrill parents and terrify incoming students. Well, if the sale is from Google Store, then it might still bring some sort of joy to the younger ones, because who would not want to have a new gadget when the school year starts?

The tech giant is marketing its “Made by Google” products as the smarter kind of school supplies. If it’s a new laptop that you’re looking for that you can use for both school and leisure, the Pixelbook has brought down its price for its 128GB model to $749 from its original $999 price and you can avail this deal up to September 3, giving you $250 worth of savings. For those needing a new smartphone, the Pixel 2XL will have a $100 discount plus you get a $50 store credit and a free Google Home Mini. This deal has already started and will last until September 1.

There are also great deals on the smart speakers. If you want to get yourself a Google Home Mini for your dorm, you can get a $10 discount or buy 2 of them and save $40. If you need the bigger and more powerful Google Home, you can either get a $30 discount or get one plus the Home Mini for only $65. These two deals will start by August 19 and end by September 3.

If you need a Chromecast Ultra to stream stuff to your smart TV, you can get it at just $59, which is $10 less than its original price, starting August 26 until September 6. The Pixel Buds is also getting a deal, letting you buy it at $50 off until September 1. Google is also partnering with Student Beans, a discount program for, you guessed it, students where they will be able to get 10% off Google Home Max, Google Home Mini, and the Pixelbook with no promo period stated.

Aside from using the back-to-school excuse, Google is also probably trying to clear their inventory to make room for new products that will be announced soon, including a new Pixel device, USB-C Pixel Buds, and other hardware that will be announced soon.

SOURCE: Google