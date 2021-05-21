Start spreading the news. That’s something New Yorkers probably are getting tired of hearing. But that’s also what Google wants to tell us as it is opening a flagship Google Store in the city that never sleeps. It will be the tech giant’s first ever physical store in the world. The doors are not open yet but they will be soon. The Google’s Store location will specifically be in Chelsea so if you live nearby, do watch out for the grand opening. When? This coming summer.

At the Google Store in New York, you can browse the new products available. Buy them directly from the store where you can try or see a demo product. You can purchase Pixel phones, Fitbit wearables, Pixelbooks, and Nest home products from the store.

Of course, you can always check out the GoogleStore.com and buy online. It’s encouraged especially these days but shopping at a real store is always a different experience. Inside the Google Store, the company will allow shoppers to experience the services and products first-hand.

At the Google Store, there will be experts that will help the consumers. You can also have your devices checked and fixed there. You can ask help with installations as well.

Google has an ubran campus in Chelsea. That is one major reason why the Google Store was decided to be in the area. There are over 11,000 Google NYC employees so it’s best to have a store in the same neighborhood.

The threat of COVID-19 isn’t over. Google still values your safety and health so protocols will still be in place. Expect there will still be social distancing rules, frequent hand sanitation, and requirement to wear masks. Spaces will be cleaned multiple times in a day. The number of guests all also be limited. Easy pickup options will also be ready.