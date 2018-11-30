If you were waiting with bated breath ever since Google announced they were releasing an Aqua color for the Google Home Mini, we hope you’re still alive. The good news is that finally, that color variant is now available at the Google Store and Walmart, even if it’s been almost two months since they first made the announcement. Despite the lateness, it’s finally here, and just in time for the holidays if you’re still looking for gifts for yourself or your blue-loving loved one.

Google announced the Aqua color of its tiniest member of the Google Home family last October, before their big hardware event. It was expected to ship later that month, but for some inexplicable reason, we waited almost two full months before that happened. No matter the reason, the Aqua is now available for you to order at the Google Store and it is priced the same ($49) as its other colors, Chalk, Charcoal, and the more colorful Coral.

This is the first color they’ve added to the family since they launched the Google Home Mini back in 2017. It is made from the same fabric as the other three colors and is also meant to blend in with your home decor. Unlike the Google Home which you can customize with other colors, the Google Home Mini color that you bought is the one that you’ll be “stuck” with so you better choose the color you want or just add another mini speaker if they release others.

This aqua version does all the things that the other Google Home Minis do. You can play music from Spotify, Pandora, or YouTube Music, speak two languages interchangeably, use it to Broadcast a message to other Google Home speakers in your house, and other Google Assistant-powered tasks.

You can now order the Aqua Google Home Mini from the Google Store for only $49. You might even want to add the Coral one or the other two if you feel like having multiple devices in your house.

SOURCE: Google