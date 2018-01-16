The Google Home Mini is probably one of the best to come out of the smart speaker segment from Google as it is not just very portable, but it is also inexpensive enough that you can afford to buy several for your house or your office. This means you can get Google Assistant to help you anywhere you are in the house that has the smart speaker. And now you can attach it to your wall easily as they partnered with Incipio to create an official wall mount for your Home Mini.

The Incipio wall mount comes in an inconspicuous white color to match and blend with your Google Home Mini since, after all, its main purpose is to just have your Google Home Mini mounted on your wall. You just pop in your smart speaker into the mount then either screw it onto your wall or if you prefer to just tape it, there’s also some 3M adhesive included in the box along with the screws.

The mount is made from polycarbonate, TPU, and metal and weighs just .05 lbs so it won’t fall down the wall even if you just stick it. And of course, the Google Home Mini will function the usual way, hearing your commands for Google Assistant and responding accordingly, streaming your media, etc. It’s just out of your way and should be more convenient up there on your wall.

The Incipio wall mount is only $15 on the Google Store. The Google Home Mini meanwhile is available at just $49.

SOURCE: Google