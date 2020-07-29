At a time when we’re all looking for the best deals as we shop online, gadgets and devices are not exempted and are in fact some of the most expensive things we will buy. That’s why it’s important to be able to see where things are more affordable. Price matching schemes have been around for some time now but Google Store is expanding this by adding B&H and other online retailers not just in the U.S. but other countries globally.

If you didn’t know yet what price matching is all about, it’s the practice of a brand or an online store to match or beat the prices of competing sellers. Google Store has been doing this since last year, according to Android Police. But they have only included four sellers in this: Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Given that these are some of the biggest online and retail sellers in the country, it’s understandable why they were the only ones included.

But now that we’re seeing an even bigger increase in online buying, Google needs to add more to their list. B&H is now included in their list of those they will price match with in the U.S. If you live in the U.K, included are Argos, Amazon, Currys, and John Lewis. Other countries that are eligible for price matching include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan. Each one has their own online retailers that can be matched.

You can request for a discount if the price of an item that you purchased on Google Store is lower in the accepted retailers. However, you will only have 15 calendar days from the time of your purchase to submit a price match request. After that, you’ll have to live with yourself, or rather your purchase. Maybe stop looking at other stores so you won’t torture yourself?

The addition of B&H and maybe other retailers in the future is a welcome change for those who like buying Google products. The Google Store has had a long history of changing prices, especially with Pixel devices.