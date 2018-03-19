Ever since Google updated their original Pixel XL to Android 8.1 Oreo last January, users have encountered a bug that may prove to be dangerous to the user and the device. And while users have reported it and it’s already been included in the issues tracker, it seems that there hasn’t been any patch or even any interaction or communication with users 3 months later. Some users have accepted it already while some are getting frustrated over the inaction of a possibly disastrous bug.

According to the Issue Tracker on Google, what happens with UCB C to C charging is that the device has an “over current” in excess of its standard. The original charger activates a safety cut off after a few seconds but then the charger cuts in and out as it keeps happening. This can potentially result in the Pixel XL overcharging, especially for those that use 3rd party chargers that may not have the safety features of the original.

While users can of course just go back to A to C charging to be safe, this means you can’t use one of the key features of the Pixel XL which is C to C charging. The more frustrating part probably for some of the users is that while Google has already marked it as an issue with P3 status (although a Redditor said it should be P2), there has been no feedback from the tech giant since January.

Hopefully, they will be able to resolve it soon before any untoward incident happens, as there are still a lot of Pixel XL users even though the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have already been out in the market for a few months already.

VIA: Reddit