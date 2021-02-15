Stadia, the cloud-based game streaming platform of Google, is making a bold promise this early in the year. They announced that players can expect 100 new games to be added to the service this 2021, including “action-filled RPGs, competitive co-op titles, and nimble platformers”. They will be bringing the games over the next few weeks and months although they have only announced a few games with the launch dates. How they will be doing this after shutting down their in-house Stadia game studio division will probably be a challenge though.

Early this month, Google confirmed that they are shutting down Stadia’s internal game development division due to some cost and time challenges that they have been facing this past few months. This means there are no plans to create and develop exclusive content but they will be releasing “near-term” games. So the new content that will be added to Stadia and Stadia Pro will be coming from third-party studios, with some probably on a timed-exclusive release.

So even though that may be sad news for those looking for Google developed games, the fact that there are still 100 games coming to the Stadia platform should be enough to tide you over. So far, these are the games that they have announced and some with release dates already.

* Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition – February 23

* Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut – February 23

* It came from space and ate our brains – March 2

* FIFA 21 – March 17

* Kaze and the Wild Masks – March 26

* Judgment – April 23

* Killer Queen Black – Coming soon

* Street Power Football – Coming soon

* Hellpoint – Coming soon

* Far Cry 6 – Coming soon

* Riders Republic – Coming soon

* Hello Engineer – Coming soon

Stadia is currently available in select regions where you can stream the games on your desktop or compatible mobile device. The Stadia Pro subscription is at $9.99 per month but you can also just purchase the games that you want to play individually if you don’t think you need to have access to all those games.