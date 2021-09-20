Google Stadia game streaming service is steadily gaming traction since you can play it on a range of gamepads, Google TVs, computers and mobile devices. Stadia initially supported browsers (Chrome in particular), Chromecast Ultra and Google Pixel devices. Over time, the official support for smartphones has only increased. Some Samsung smartphones already support the game streaming service since last year, and now the latest update suggests the service support is extended to a few more Samsung smartphones and tablets.

The list of more compatible Samsung smartphones includes the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra flagship series from earlier this year. Though the foldable phones from Samsung have been left out, a range of other phones are now supported by the streaming services.

The most notable smartphone to support Stadia now includes the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Note. Though the Note series seems to have faded off from Samsung’s tally, it is an additional cap for the last two devices in the Note series.

In addition to this, Stadia is now officially supported by Samsung tablets. These tablets comprise Galaxy Tab A, Galaxy Tab A7, Galaxy Tab S5e, Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S7, Tab S7 and Tab S7+.

If your device has not made the cut don’t worry. Users with Android phones not officially supported by Stadia can also sign into the Stadia app and tap on Experiments to play on their unsupported device. Of course, the quality of gameplay will depend on the device compatibility and the network speed, but it should be a good way to get a taste of the streaming service.