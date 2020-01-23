Verizon now has a new partnership with Google for their gaming-crazy users. New subscribers to the Verizon Fios Gigabit Internet service will also have the Stadia Premium Edition for free. This comes with a bundle including three months of access to Stadia Pro, a wireless gaming controller, and a Google Chromecast Ultra so you can play your games on the bigger screen if you want to. All this comes at no additional price, well, just for the first three months of course.

Fios Gigabit is Verizon’s Internet service specifically for console gaming as well as streaming entertainment. Cloud gaming is a relatively new thing and this partnership with Google is for those who want to take advantage of the fast Internet and utilize the cloud-based gaming service of Stadia. You don’t need to buy a new gaming console or computer to be able to have 4K gaming. As long as you have a compatible TV screen or tablet or smartphone, then you can play games in 4K all you want.

Once you’ve activated the Stadia Pro subscription, you’ll be able to play games up to 4K resolution and in 5.1 surround sound on TVs. The subscription also gives you access to selected games and discounts on in-game purchases. They are adding flagship titles to its library and you don’t have to download the games to play since it’s a cloud-based service. You will be able to access it through laptops, desktops, and selected phones and tablets.

Since Stadia is still pretty new, there are only a limited number of games in its library, but they’re a pretty good bunch. Expect them to add more to this but for now, here are some of the games that you can play: Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Baldur’s Gate, Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 3, DOOM, DOOM Eternal, Darksiders Genesis, Destiny 2, Gods & Monsters, Mortal Kombat 11, Marvel’s Avengers, NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Rage 2, etc.

You can get the Fios Gigabit on Verizon starting at $79.99 per month. The Stadia bundle would usually cost $129 from the Google Store. But for the first three months, you get all of it for free. After that, you’ll be charged $9.99 per month for the Stadia Pro subscription if you prefer to continue. Otherwise, you can just cancel the subscription and go on as you were.