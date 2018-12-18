December to January is usually the time when people travel home for the holidays or go on vacation somewhere either familiar or new (to get away from home, perhaps?). And of course, Google is always there to suggest digital tools that you can use to make the planning and the actual vacation easier for its users. It’s even offering tools to help you plan your next vacation for the upcoming year ahead, just in case you want to plan it as early as now.

December also means a lot of delayed flights both for domestic and international flights. We’ve already seen the flight delay predictions that they introduced earlier this year but now it’s more pro-active. Google Assistant can also now predict and tell you if your flight may be delayed if you ask about your flight status. They are also rolling out a feature that will see Assistant send you a notification if your flight may be delayed and even give the reason (if it’s known).

If you’re still looking for flights, Google Flights will also now include more information about what’s included in the ticket price. It will show you if it already includes a carry-on bag and you can filter for those that include checked bag fees, if it’s for domestic flights in the US. But hopefully, you’ve already booked your flight by this time or else prepare for exorbitant prices.

If it’s your first time visiting a certain place on your vacation, Google Maps can not just help you navigate but also give you helpful information about the unfamiliar place you’re visiting. Tap on the Explore tab at the bottom of your screen and you’ll see city guides (if available), suggested places to visit, and all other important information about the place you’re going to or you’re currently at.

Lastly, if you’re already planning your first vacation for 2019, you’ll now be able to see upcoming holidays and school breaks so you can already determine when you can get away for a few days (or more). When you search “things to do” on the Google app, you’ll also now see popular experiences for the top destinations worldwide. It’s also now easier to navigate as you can filter your interests and kid-friendly options.

SOURCE: Google