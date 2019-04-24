Google has got green on its mind as the world celebrates, well, World Earth Day. The company wants you to know that sustainability is a priority of the company and so they shared what it is that they’re doing to make sure that the products that they create are not just useful for everyone but will also have a minimal impact on the planet and its finite resources. They’re also sharing how Google Assistant and other supported products can actually help you create a greener lifestyle.

Google shared that they actually match 100% of the electricity consumption of its operations with the purchase of an equivalent unit of energy from a renewable source. They didn’t say specifically what kind and from where but wind or solar was mentioned and that the projects are constructed for Google. This allows them to bring new clean energy supply to places where they operate their facilities.

A Google data center also now users 50% less energy than your usual data centers. But they are still able to deliver 7 times more the computing power from five years ago. They have also been able to save 30% of energy because they’re now using AI to run their data center cooling systems. Google is also committed to developing products that help them and consumers become more green, like Nest Thermostats, Google Earth Engine, etc.

As for how your Google Assistant can help you go green, it’s really more of finding the right devices and accessories that are eco-friendly and then using it to easily access them remotely and through your apps. For example, they suggest switching to LED lights and ENERGY STAR-certified smart bulbs so you’ll be able to control the lights or set schedules through voice commands. You’re also encouraged to use ENERGY STAR-certified brands like GE, LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool.

Using the Nest Learning thermostat can also be helpful as it will automatically adjust your temperature based on habits. You can also say “Hey Google, set the thermostat to eco mode”. All of these suggested devices can actually be set up and maneuvered through the Google Home app and through your Google Assistant.