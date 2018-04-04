If you regularly go out to the movies, chances are you use Google Search to look for what’s playing in theaters, how much you would have to spend, what critics and fellow movie-goers think of the movie and other information you would need before you decide what to watch. The latest update to the search app now lets you compare movies without having to click on so many links, as you will be able to see it all in one view. This also includes links to purchasing your tickets online, since probably people don’t line up at movie theaters anymore.

Once your search app has already been updated, search for showtimes and it will show you the movies that are currently in theaters, and this includes ratings, showtimes, and theater locations. Just click on the information you want to know and you don’t even have to move from the search results page. You can also search by location so you can see what’s playing in your favorite theaters and narrow it down through other filters like genres, screen type, film ratings, etc.

Just type in “showtimes”, “movies”, or be more specific like “Mountain View showtimes”. As soon as you’re able to decide on what movie you want to watch, you can buy the tickets through your service of choice, like Fandango, movietickets.com, AMC Theaters and whatever else is available in your theater.

This search feature is now available for the Google app for Android devices in the US and India, in English and Hindi. Update your app to the latest version to start searching for your movies now.

SOURCE: Google