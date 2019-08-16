Many students around the world are back in school. If you’re a parent, you may be enjoying the peace and quiet at home at least for a few hours. For teachers, it’s back to the grind. And for some students, especially those in high school, they’re probably back to thinking about the future. Well, we can’t say it’s what most high schoolers are thinking about right now but there are those diligent enough to start searching about what could be out there.

There are several factors to consider when deciding on which college or university to apply to. There’s the name of the school, cost, and distance. If you need help, you may want to check out the college search feature by Google.

The said feature was officially introduced in 2018, providing students the right information about most universities in the US. Details like costs, student outcomes, acceptance rates, or graduation rates. Previously, only 4-year universities were included in the database. This year, two-year colleges in the country are also now listed so students have more options.

As with the original search results, college search shows colleges and other popular associate or certificate programs you can consider taking at some 4-year institutions. A wider range of information on schools and fields of study can be explored. Some community colleges in the list will also include information on tuition, cost of books, and housing.

The goal is to provide more relevant and accurate information to the students. This way, they can be more inspired. Showing them what they need to know at once will make them start dreaming that yes, college is possible.

Googling for colleges has never been easier and beneficial. There is no reason why you won’t know what’s out there because Google has already done the bulk of the work. All you need to do is to sit down, search, compare, and decide based on whatever it is you’re looking for.