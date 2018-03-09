While you probably already follow your favorite artists and musicians on their respective social media accounts, there are times when you still just want to Google them to find out what’s the latest or when they will be going on tour or releasing their new album. Google is now giving musicians the space on the Search results to update their fans about all of their projects, new releases and latest news. You can now see some of these posts for artists like Sia, Lorde, Steve Aoki.

You can find their updates on the Search Knowledge Panel which also includes the basic information about the musicians, their social media channels, discography, links to where you can listen to them, etc. Now there’s a new section where they will be able to post information, in a sort of Tweet-like formula. It can be images, videos, GIFs, or just simple text posts. You’ll know if the update is official because will have a blue checkmark next to the name of the verified artist.

This is actually part of Posts on Google which the tech giant has opened to celebrities, politicians, and sports teams. If you’re a musician and you have your own Knowledge Panel, you will have to get verified and then you can start posting on posts.withgoogle.com. To get verified, you will have to do a search for your name, click on the knowledge panel asking if you’re the one managing the online presence and then follow the instructions to get verified.

So even if you don’t follow the artist on their social media accounts, you can now still be updated with the goings on in their lives (or rather the ones they want you to know) just by doing a quick Google search. This feature is now available on both desktop and mobile.

SOURCE: Google