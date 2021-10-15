When you’re searching for something on Google, more often than not you find the answers in the first few results. But there are also times when you need to go through more to get the additional information you’re looking for. Google Search on mobile doesn’t have a perfectly seamless way of getting to those results “below the fold” but now they’re trying to help users by bringing continuous scrolling on your results, getting rid of the need to tap on the next page and the next and the next.

The current setup on mobile search mimics that of the desktop version. When you get to the end of the first page, you need to tap the word next or the page number to get to the next. It’s okay if you already find what you’re looking for like the official website of a company that you need to research or what’s the capital of Zimbabwe. But if you’re trying to find things like where you can get the best information about SEO, you have to go through several pages probably.

The change to how you get to more results on the Google Search mobile app has started rolling out. And basically, you don’t have to tap to the next page and just go on and continuously scroll through the results. It mimics how most in-app feeds are right now like with Facebook and Twitter where you get a never-ending stream of updates. So this new continuous scrolling of results may get people to stay more on the app.

There are other advantages of doing this on the part of Google when it comes to advertising. Instead of just having ads at the top of a results page, they will be able to redistribute some of those text ads between the top and “bottom” of the pages. At least, that’s what Google relayed to Tech Crunch. And since info boxes and cards are placed sometimes on top of the results, this stream will make it easier to go through them and then the actual search results that lead to websites.

The continuous scroll on Google Search has started rolling out on the mobile app. However, it’s currently limited to those in the U.S but we’ll probably see this expand to other countries later on.